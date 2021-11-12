Hybrid-Electric Ferry 'Altera' Gets SCHOTTEL EcoPellers

The latest addition to FinFerries’ fleet, the ferry Altera, features high-efficiency azimuth thrusters from SCHOTTEL. The electrically powered hybrid ferry, which is scheduled to enter operation in 2023, is currently under construction at the Polish shipyard Crist. Altera will be able to sail solely on battery power charging its batteries with renewable electricity.

Mats Rosin, CEO of Suomen Lauttaliikenne Group: “Altera means proud, excellent, which is well suited as we are proud of this technology and are thrilled to welcome another eco-friendly electrically powered ferry to Finland. By supplying efficient and sustainable EcoPellers, SCHOTTEL makes a significant contribution on our path towards a greener future.”

For use even under extreme weather conditions

The propulsion system of the LMG design ferry consists of two electrically driven SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 430 (950 kW each). The SRE features a propeller diameter of 2.35 m. The azimuth thrusters are ice-strengthened according to Finnish-Swedish Ice Class 1B. Thanks to this, the ferry can be deployed in the icy waters of Southwest Finland at any time of the year.

Equipped with a battery capacity of 2 x 0.6 MWh, Altera will service its route using only its own batteries which are charged directly from shore while loading and unloading. Diesel generator sets will serve as a backup source of power.

Highly efficient, sustainable, versatile

Thanks to the particularly effective combination of powerful propeller thrust and a course-stabilizing fin, the SCHOTTEL EcoPeller fulfils all the requirements of a modern high-performance propulsion unit. The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the EcoPeller to generate maximum steering forces and enables top values in terms of overall efficiency and course stability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures both lower operating costs and emissions.

Altera measures 100 metres in length and 17 metres in width. The ferry provides space for up to 90 cars and a maximum of 375 passengers.

Reliable relationship

FinFerries and SCHOTTEL are linked by a long-standing partnership in the modernization and new building business. In total, more than five ferries have already been modernized with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems, leading to greater standardization within the existing fleet.



