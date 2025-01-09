HVACON Marine Systems Has Acquired Kalmarine Activities

[By: Hvacon Marine Systems A/S]

The Danish company, Hvacon Marine Systems A/S, has acquired the activities from Kalmarine Inc., which is a company providing solutions within design, engineering and project management to the maritime industry. Kalmarine activities will continue as Kalmarine HMS LLC with Hvacon Marine Systems A/S establishing a presence in the United States, Hvacon Marine Systems Inc.

Kalmarine’s owner, Douglas Frongillo will continue as Man. Dir. of both entities and will join the management team at Hvacon Marine Systems A/S. Kalmarine HMS LLC will continue to offer the same professional services but also contribute to the continued growth and development of Hvacon Marine Systems, with their expertise within project management and knowledge of other ships systems aside from HVAC.

“I believe this is a great opportunity for both companies. We complement each other well and our cooperation will bolster existing teams and products to ensure we continue to provide exceptional solutions to the industry. Hvacon has been, and continues to be a prominent figure in energy saving solutions. We are looking forward to be part of Hvacon’s continued commitment to creating products and solutions that help transform the industry, and reach their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. says Douglas Frongillo, CEO and founder of Kalmarine.

“In HVACON Marine Systems, we are excited to have partnered up with Kalmarine to increase the growth and development of the Company. Together we can accelerate our goals for CO2 reductions and contribution to a greener tomorrow. Not only do we share the same values and ambitions, but we also see eye to eye regarding challenges, possible solutions and the full potential of the companies. Our objective remains unchanged, and we will continue to develop and provide the best energy optimization solutions for our customers to advance their green transition“, says Claes Fog Bølge, CEO and founder in HVACON Marine Systems.