Huisman:Jones Act Compliant Solution for Wind Turbine Component Supply

By The Maritime Executive 04-27-2021 03:41:44

Huisman, the worldwide provider of step changing technical solutions, introduces a Motion Compensated Platform to quickly and safely transfer wind turbine components from a feeder vessel. Since using an internationally flagged Wind Turbine Installation Vessel is restricted under the Jones Act, a feeder vessel with a Motion Compensated Platform offers a reliable and efficient solution for transportation of components in US waters.

The Motion Compensated Platform provides a stable deck area because it actively counterbalances the effects of vessel motions. This means that lifting heavy components and moving an empty jack-up vessel can be done in more severe weather conditions, thus significantly increasing the weather window for operations.

The dimensions and capacities of the Motion Compensated Platform are optimised for next-generation wind turbines and are designed to compensate for five degrees of vessel motions. The Motion Compensated Platform can be integrated into the hold of a vessel and aligned with the main deck, making it easy to skid cargo across the platform.

Cees van Veluw, Product Manager at Huisman: “By using an offshore rated feeder vessel equipped with our Motion Compensated Platform, the jack-up vessel can continue installation work without having to shuttle back and forth to load new components. Maximising the operational time results in a faster and more reliable delivery of an offshore wind farm, compared to more traditional feeder solutions.”

With this development, Huisman aims to grow its presence in the US Offshore Wind market. In December 2020, Huisman was contracted by Keppel AmFELS from Brownsville, Texas, for the delivery of a 2,200mt Leg Encircling Crane for the world’s first Jones Act compliant Wind Turbine Installation Vessel, Charybdis, ordered by Dominion Energy. In May 2020, the first monopile foundations in US federal waters were installed by Jan de Nul’s vessel Vole au Vent, using Huisman’s cutting edge Motion Compensated Monopile Gripper. To locally support the North American market, Huisman has facilities in the Houston area, Texas.



