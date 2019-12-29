HRAS and ITF Join the Human Rights at Sea Discussion in Turkey

Human Rights at Sea, the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), members of the Ankara University Law Faculty and Turkish State officials will come together on January 11, 2020 in Ankara to discuss the topic of human rights at sea from both a seafarers and irregular migration perspective.

The 2020 event will be hosted by the Ankara Bar Association for their XIth International Congress on Law “Human Rights and Rights Advocacy” as a special session co-organized with DEHUKAM Ankara University Law Faculty and their new Human Rights at Sea Program.

The occasion will also be the first time that HRAS and ITF will independently speak at the same event on the subject that the charity has been developing as a civil society platform for the past six years.

CEO, David Hammond, commented: “Importantly, this inaugural event in Turkey for the development of the wider human rights at sea narrative will include the key stakeholders of State-level inclusion alongside academics, lawyers and unions. It follows on from a similar State engaged approach in India in February and reflects the growing international focus on the inclusion of wider human rights awareness and established protections for those living, transiting and otherwise working at sea under the ‘human rights at sea’ banner.”

