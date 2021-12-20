HOLLAND Arrives at General Dynamic Electric Boat

[By: Bristol Harbor Group]

On Monday, December 13th, 2021, Bollinger Shipyards delivered the HOLLAND, a 400ft x 100ft ocean transport barge to Electric Boat’s Groton Shipyard. Bristol Harbor Group, Inc began working with Electric Boat engineers in 2017 to design the one-of-a-kind vessel.

"Bristol Harbor Group is proud to be a part of the team that has designed and built this unique vessel which will play such a critical role in constructing the next generation of American ballistic missile submarines. Solving the many unique design challenges involved demonstrates the world class capabilities of our naval architects and marine engineers."

- Daniel Eling, P.E., BHGI Senior Naval Architect

HOLLAND was built by Bollinger in Amelia, LA and will support the construction and maintenance of the Columbia Class ballistic missile and Virginia Class fast attack submarines. The Columbia Class submarines will replace the aging Ohio Class ballistic missile submarines and Bristol Harbor Group, Inc is proud to support Electric Boat and the U.S. Navy in executing this important mission.



