Holland America Line Stacks New Booking Records in Midst of "Wave" Season

[By: Holland America Line]

Just six months after recording its largest booking day, Holland America Line surpassed that mark Jan. 16, 2024, to set a new single-day sales record. The Jan. 16 bookings topped the previous record from July 11, 2023, by 18%, making it the biggest sales day in the 150-year history of Holland America Line.

The cruise line also set a record for the week ending Jan. 19, achieving its largest-ever bookings week during a "wave" season, a traditionally high booking period for the cruise industry between January and March. Over one-third of the week's bookings were for Holland America Line's award-winning Alaska cruises. Guests were also planning ahead, with 22% of the reservations made for cruises in 2025 or later.

"Stacking records on top of records is a sign of continued strength for our business and an endorsement from our guests that they are truly having the time of their lives exploring the world with us," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "Our position as the cruise line with the most visits to Alaska's glaciers and more ways to see wildlife is resonating, and we're pleased to see so many guests already planning their 2025 vacations."

The records come amid Holland America Line's "Time of Your Life" sale. Through Feb. 29, 2024, guests who book select summer 2024 through spring 2025 cruises with the "Have It All" premium cruise package receive a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits. Cruisers who book before Jan. 31, 2024, also receive up to $500 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on cruise length. This is in addition to the perks of shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi also included with the "Have It All" fare.

Holland America Line is a leader in Alaska with the most Glacier Bay visits in the cruise industry. Through Alaska Up Close, guests are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions.

This week, Holland America Line launched its newest set of Legendary Voyages, a new category of longer cruises with destination-rich itineraries carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer, and with programming that enriches the experience in each destination. And in 2025, the cruise line will run simultaneous voyages of more than 120 days, with the 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole and the 2025 Grand World Voyage. 2025 Grand World Voyage.