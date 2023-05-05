Herbert-ABS Releases Herbert-ABS Wind

Herbert-ABS Wind can perform calculations for wind force and overturning moments used in design and regulatory approval.

[By: Herbert-ABS Software Solutions LLC]

Herbert-ABS Software Solutions LLC today announced the official public release of its Herbert-ABS Wind program. This state-of-the-art regulatory wind and overturning moment calculation tool can be provided as a stand-alone application, or as part of the larger HECSTAB design and regulatory assessment software suite.

Leveraging extended modeling capabilities from the HECSTAB Ship Project Editor, or HECSTAB Rhino plug-ins, anyone can easily define a 3D model representative of a vessel’s topside structures. Once a model is complete, Herbert-ABS Wind can perform calculations for wind force and overturning moments used in design and regulatory approval. Herbert-ABS Wind allows naval architects to evaluate relevant regulatory requirements for floating structures, covering all applicable ranges of headings, inclinations, drafts, and other calculation settings.

“Herbert-ABS Wind combines powerful calculations with a unique visualization and reporting system to enable users to quickly and accurately determine the regulatory requirements for any floating structures that needs to meet wind force and overturning moment requirements,” said Michael Newton, President, Herbert-ABS Software Solutions LLC. “Using a shared model with the HECSTAB regulatory assessment software suite, Herbert-ABS Wind allows the user to quickly modify, run and generate stability results for any design.”

Herbert-ABS Wind functionality includes direct calculations from 3D geometry, application of height, size, shape, and permeability factors, options for “shadowing/shielding” effects, special handling for thrusters, application of wind turbine forces, and many other considerations. Herbert-ABS Wind provides multiple ways to visualize the calculated results, including 3D, heat map renders, 2D overlap and projected area graphics, polar plots for visualizing trends along different headings, drafts, or inclinations, as well as detailed tables of each individual wind-exposed component’s contributions.

For a full list of the latest features included in Herbert-ABS Wind, or HECSTAB, please visit www.herbert-abs.com.

