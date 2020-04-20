HEPA vs. Hydroxyls: Better Together

Famous filters and space age technology can complement each other

By Steve McAfee 04-20-2020 05:06:12

Recognized as a household name for several decades, HEPA filters have a well-earned reputation as an effective air filtration medium. The full name of this WW2 invention stands for “High-Efficiency Particulate Air.” However, today’s onboard environments and norms put added requirements which HEPA cannot address.

While HEPA filters are 99.9 percent effective at removing particles larger than 300nm and can capture some smaller particles and viral saturated droplets at lower efficiencies, free floating airborne viruses, like the Wuhan Novel Coronavirus, measure only ~125nm in diameter, and can penetrate a HEPA filter, linger in the air as an aerosol, or bypass a HEPA filter's media as can smoke, mold toxins and odors.

Air filtration also does not address the fact that many contaminants appear out of reach of cleaning crews on surfaces and in the air.

Compounding the shortcomings is the significant pressure drop caused by HEPA filtration when inserted into conventional HVAC systems (which are designed for use with higher flow filters). This limits the system's air flow and cooling capacity. It can only be overcome by a substantial increase in power to compensate. On the other hand, Hygensea’s hydroxyl generators are cost-effective, and complement physical air filters and the ongoing and commendable efforts of cleaning and decontamination crews. It enhances their efforts by ensuring 99.999 percent rapid elimination of all pathogens, including those suspended in the air and hiding on any hard-to-reach surfaces such as corners, gaps and even fabrics.

The safe technology works on the molecular level by producing Hydroxyls to duplicate and amplify Nature’s process for cleaning and purifying our atmosphere. The solution proactively and continuously removes viruses, bacteria, mold, odors, and fumes on surfaces and in the air using a patented and FDA approved* technology. Hygensea ODOROX® leaves no chemical residue and easily integrates or inserts into new or existing HVAC systems with no impact to air flow. It is customizable for any size vessel and offers the only proven technology for creating fresh air for the interior with continuous cleaning, sanitation, and automatic monitoring to ensure optimal cleaning levels.

This patented ozone-free technology is effective, economical, worker friendly and environmentally safe, with outstanding ROI.

Hygensea ODOROX® is a game-changer:

• Destroys pathogens, viruses, bacteria on surfaces and in the air

• Proactively eliminates odors from fumes, VOCs, black/gray water

• Kills all types of mold (no more chasing the right cleaning agent)

• Purifies air for noticeably improved air quality and comfort

• Increases the lifespan of fresh produce in galleys and kitchens

• Installs easily and runs continuously at low service costs

• Proven across medical, commercial and maritime industries

• Easily measured results

• Saves significant fuel by allowing recalibrated circulation

Hygensea Odorox ® is not only the most advanced solution for purifying the air as proven by many onboard installations, it is also unmatched in its ability to find and kill all viruses and bacteria whether in the air or on any surface.

*FDA approval is limited to the Odorox MDU Rx model

Steve McAfee is Senior Director at VIKAND.

Stephen.McAfee@vikand.com

