Hempel Launches New Podcast to Advance Diversity in the Maritime Industry

[By: Hempel]

Hempel A/S, a global supplier of paints and coating solutions, has today launched its first podcast, Beyond the Horizon. As a long-standing partner to the maritime industry, Hempel has chosen to focus the inaugural season on advancing diversity, bringing together influential voices from across the maritime sector to explore how greater diversity, equity and inclusion can shape a stronger, more resilient industry.

“As a key partner to the maritime sector, we have a responsibility to contribute to its long-term sustainability - not only environmentally, but also socially,” says Alexander Enström, Executive Vice President and Head of Marine at Hempel. “That’s why we created this podcast: to help bring visibility to the diversity challenges our industry faces and to highlight the practical actions that can move us forward.”

Season 1: Diversity in the maritime industry

Over five episodes, Beyond the Horizon Season 1 explores how companies can create more inclusive working environments at sea and onshore. Through open conversations with business leaders, academics and non-profit voices, the series explores both the systemic barriers to progress and the opportunities for collaborative change.

Season 1 guests include:

Mia Krogslund-Jørgensen, Vice President, People, Culture & Strategy at Hafnia

Irene Rosberg, Programme Director, Blue MBA at Copenhagen Business School

Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill Ocean Transportation

Susanne Justesen, Director, Human Sustainability at The Global Maritime Forum

Alexander Enström, Executive Vice President and Head of Marine at Hempel A/S

Key themes explored in the series:

Why diversity is a business imperative

The structural and cultural barriers that prevent progress

The importance of industry-wide collaboration and leadership accountability

The role of data, visibility and communication in accelerating change

How to make maritime careers more attractive to future generations

While Season 1 focuses on diversity in the maritime industry, Beyond the Horizon will evolve to address other timely topics across the industries Hempel serves.

“This podcast reflects our ambition to be more than a coatings provider. We want to contribute to the long-term resilience of our customers’ industries by engaging in the conversations that matter. Season 1 is just the starting point,” says Alexander Enström.

Beyond the Horizon is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.