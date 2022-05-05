HEMEXPO Joins WATERBORNE Technology Platform

Helen Polychronpoulou, President HEMEXPO

[By: HEMEXPO]

Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers and Exports - a leading suppliers and exporters association for the international shipping industry has become a member of the WATERBORNE Technology Platform (TP), the largest technological cooperation platform in Europe for issues related to the maritime economy.



WATERBORNE TP aims to engage all relevant parties in the European maritime industry and ensure that, while national policies vary according to particular challenges, effective mechanisms are developed to enable collaboration between EU and EEA stakeholders.



As a member of WATERBORNE TP, HEMEXPO will have the opportunity to participate in and contribute to the dialogue between members of the European shipping community regarding the challenges facing the industry. Research and Development is a key focus for HEMEXPO, particularly in the area of sustainable technologies, and membership of WATERBORNE TP will enable HEMEXPO members to develop products in line with specific industry needs and participate in European programs that will finance such projects.

HEMEXPO President, Eleni Polychronopoulou, said: "Europe is making efforts to become a global leader in the development of a wider green maritime economy. The Waterborne TP platform is a strategically important tool for researching and developing solutions to achieve these goals. With this in mind, HEMEXPO decided it was important to step-up and actively contribute to shaping the future for the European maritime equipment industry.”



Members of WATERBORNE TP include ship owners, classification societies, shipyards, maritime equipment manufacturers, infrastructure and service providers, universities and research institutes and the EU institutions, including the Member States. Its strategic objectives include:

Establishing a continuous dialogue between all stakeholders in the maritime transport sector and all related sectors on R&D

Contributing to the widest possible consensus on R&D and to focusing efforts and resources

Developing a common medium- and long-term R&D Vision and Strategic Research Agenda (SRA)

Contributing to the appropriate mobilisation and allocation of the necessary financial resources (private/regional/national/European sources)

Contributing to social expectations for clean, competitive and safe maritime transport, including education and training.

