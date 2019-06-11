Helm Operations Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Record Milestone

By MarEx 2019-06-11 17:36:05

Leading marine operations software company Helm Operations has announced that it has surpassed the 4,000 vessel mark on its industry-leading maritime asset management and operations platform, Helm CONNECT. Since launching Helm CONNECT in July 2016, more than 1000 vessels have joined the platform each year, with the 4,000 vessel mark reached earlier this month.

This milestone coincides with Helm Operations’ 20th year as a company. Founded in 1999 with a focus on providing easy-to-use software for the marine towage industry, the company has made a name for itself by developing powerful and intuitive platforms for the maritime sector, earning the trust of many of the world’s largest harbor docking, barging, and offshore vessel operators. The company has found its greatest success with Helm CONNECT, which is the world’s fastest-growing marine software platform. Today, more than 170 companies rely on Helm CONNECT to manage vessel maintenance, regulatory compliance, operations and personnel management, including seven of North America’s top ten marine operators.

“Reaching 20 years as a company is an incredible achievement,” said Ron deBruyne, CEO of Helm Operations. “What makes it even more special is the success of our platform, Helm CONNECT. Having over 4,000 vessels using the system is validation that our approach to a flexible, user-friendly platform is resonating with the market.” He adds, “By working closely with our customers, we’re confident that we can continue to deliver the value that the industry is looking for by bringing new technologies to help our customers increase the efficiency of their operations and improve their bottom lines.”

In 2018, following its acquisition by Volaris Group, Helm Operations announced it would be pursuing a number of new technology projects as part of its Helm Labs program, designed to help implement cutting-edge technologies in the marine industry. As part of the growth of Helm CONNECT, the company is now working with leading industry partners to bring AI-based vessel dispatch, predictive maintenance and other innovative technologies to the workboat industry.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.