Hellenic Maritime Forum to be Held in Athens October 2022

Port of Piraeus, Greece (file photo)

Maritime decision makers and experts from various segments, ranging from shipowners; ship managers; shipbuilders; shipyards; ports; service providers and technology companies to regulators, governments bodies, associations; classification societies and others will gather in-person for a 2-day event in Athens on October 18th -19th. The 2nd Hellenic Maritime Forum is coming back and is ready to impress the local and the global maritime industry.

Structured in the most effective way possible, the event will have a conference and an exhibition area. In the conference, the attendees will see top-level speakers talking about regulations, the latest technologies, best practices and strategies, and much more. This will give a great opportunity to learn, get the latest updates, and to see what are the needs of the major industry companies. There will also be time dedicated to networking. This means that during this time the delegates will be able to go into much deeper and more detailed discussions to achieve their goals.

The 2nd Hellenic Maritime Forum is organized by a well know maritime networking expert - IGGS Group. The organizer is dedicating its full resources to deliver an outstanding event that is not to be missed by anyone that is conducting business in the Hellenic region and beyond.

Organizer: IGGS Group

Dates: October 18th -19th , 2022

Location: Athens

Official website: https://hellenicmaritimeforum.com/

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.