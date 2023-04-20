Headway Technology Pioneers Chinese-Made Methanol Fuel Supply System

Headway Technology Group recently secured an order to supply Methanol Fuel Supply System for the Methanol Dual-Fuel Low-Speed Marine Engine testing platform built by Dalian Marine Diesel Co., Ltd. (DMD). The order includes a customized fuel supply solution that covers major methanol-powered engines including MAN 9G95ME-LGIM, 7G80ME-LGIM, 7S60ME-LGIM, and 6G50ME-LGIM. The collaboration with DMD represents a major milestone for Headway, demonstrating the company has won approval from major alternative fuel-powered engine manufacturers and making them the first Chinese solution provider to receive orders for Methanol Fuel Supply System.

Headway Technology Group will supply DMD with a comprehensive “One-Stop Solution,” that comprises Methanol Fuel Supply Skid, Auxiliary Heat Exchange System, Nitrogen Generation System, and Control & Safety System. The entire system is set to be delivered by late 2023. Independently developed by Headway Technology Group, OceanGuard® Methanol Fuel Supply System is adaptable to both ocean-going and inland waterway vessels. The system has completed the initial prototype tests in the laboratory and is currently in the joint-test verification on an independent test platform.

Dalian Marine Diesel Co., Ltd. (DMD) is a premier marine engine manufacturer in China, renowned for manufacturing the complete range of MAN and WinGD Low-Speed marine engines. With a global service network, prompt technical support, and maintenance services, DMD has earned a reputation as one of the top-level suppliers powering tens of millions of gross tonnages around the world.

The collaboration between Headway and DMD represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of maritime decarbonization and underscores the companies’ commitment to providing reliable and sustainable solutions on alternative marine fuels for global customers.



http://www.headwaytech.com/

