Havyard Leirvik Delivers Third Offshore Wind Service Vessel to ESVAGT

Newbuilding 149 is the sixth wind farm service vessel Havyard Leirvik has handed over. (Photo: Havyard Leirvik AS)

[By: Havyard]

The third and last of the ‘triplet ships’ for ESVAGT was handed over by Havyard Leirvik today. The yard has delivered a total of six offshore windfarm service vessels and thereby gained a strong position in this segment.

In less than a year, the shipbuilders at the Sognefjorden yard have delivered three windfarm service vessels of the HAV 831 SOV design to the Danish shipping company ESVAGT. And all this in a year when the coronavirus pandemic presented completely new challenges as regards resources and material planning.

Project manager Vegard Skår says that, throughout this period, Havyard Leirvik’s workforce has proven to be both adaptable and flexible. He also emphasises the collaboration with sub-contractors who have gone the extra mile to ensure a good result for the shipping company and crew.

‘The sister ship effect is really noticeable for vessel number three. We’re getting incredible feedback from suppliers, the shipping company and classification society, and everyone who’s helped to build this ship can be proud of the result,’ says Skår.

The quality of the work really stood out during the sea trial, which was concluded ahead of schedule.

Handover

The ship handed over today was the third in the same series, but it is the sixth windfarm service vessel that the Sognefjorden yard has delivered to the Danish offshore wind pioneer. Vegard Skår underlines how productive the collaboration with ESVAGT has been.

‘We have worked on so many projects with ESVAGT that we are very familiar with the system, expectations and staff. It’s a pleasure to be able to deliver a ship of this quality to the shipping company.’

In a strong position in relation to the green transition

Managing director of Havyard Leirvik, Tor Leif Mongstad, says that the six vessels the yard has delivered to the offshore wind industry mean that Havyard Leirvik now has a very strong position in this segment, and the yard is also a market leader in battery-powered ferries.

‘With the references from our contracts for battery-powered ferries and windfarm service vessels, in addition to the ferry modification and electrification assignments we are currently carrying out for several ferry operators, we are now in a strong position in relation to the green maritime transition.’

Modifications and repairs

Havyard Leirvik is now also focusing on modification and repair assignments.

‘Our excellent location and covered dry dock mean that we can also carry out work in winter that has traditionally been done during the summer. We also have the right workforce and are well equipped to face the future.’

The yard is currently putting the finishing touches to a wellboat for Frøy that is scheduled for delivery in early November. It also has several modification assignments on its order books, as well as dry docking of ferries for various ferry operators, and service and repair assignments of various kinds. This means that the dock is largely booked solid until next year.



