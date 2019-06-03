Hatteland Technology Unveils Expanded Maritime IoT Enabling Portfolio

By MarEx 2019-06-03 17:54:41

Established following the February 2019 merger of EMBRON subsidiaries Hatteland Display and Elektronix AS, the new Hatteland Technology will unveil a compelling new product and integrated solutions portfolio with focus on control, monitoring and the maritime Internet of Things (IoT) at Nor-Shipping 2019 this week (June 4-7, Norway Trade Fair, Lillestrøm, Norway).

The all-new Series E panel computer range is explicitly designed to offer a dependable all-in-one solution for diverse maritime applications. Providing unparalleled screen clarity at a keenly competitive price, the Series E panel computers will be available in 15.6”, 21.5”, 24” and 27” sizes. The new Series E products will provide tangible cost savings for maritime technology and equipment manufacturers as well as systems integrators, and come with Hatteland’s reputation for long service life, software flexibility and exceptional optical bonding technology.

Also due for launch on Hatteland Technology’s Nor-Shipping stand, B02-25, is a new range of branded, network-enabled security & surveillance IP cameras, available in ‘FixedBullet Varifocal’, ‘ZoomBullet 20X’ and ‘DomeBullet Varifocal’ configurations. These will be accompanied on the stand by a new range of energy-efficient network switches. The latter have been created to securely, simply and reliably connect several Ethernet devices (e.g., Ethernet I/O, IP-Camera or other Ethernet switches) at gigabit speeds.

Representatives will also be on hand to demonstrate the firm’s new IoT EDGE application and explain how it allows customers to collect data from the various sensors in Hatteland devices and send this information to a cloud service for further processing and analytics. Accessible from anywhere and via any device, the IoT capabilities provide a simple, rapid and secure way for clients to monitor product and system status to ensure optimal operation, plan maintenance schedules and more.

In addition, Hatteland’s existing high-definition 4K displays, in 32”, 43” and 55” (console mount, wall mount, floor tilt or chart table) sizes, will be sharing space on the stand, where Nor-Shipping visitors can assess new PCTS (Projected Capacitive Touch Screen) technology. Interested parties will also be able to find out more about Hatteland Technology’s panel PC display options, including stainless steel frames, sunlight-readable displays, open-frame displays and 1U LCD KVM consoles.

"There is actually so much for us to exhibit at Nor-Shipping this year that we have had to increase our stand size to more than 50 square metres," said Trond K Johannessen, President and CEO, Hatteland Display. "We will be showcasing a broad range of solutions in areas ranging from industrial computing, networks and panel PCs to cameras and surveillance, also with a focus on enabling the maritime IoT. The larger-than-ever scope of our offering in 2019 reflects a period of continual growth and steadfast ambition and we’re looking forward to bringing our new products to Nor-Shipping."



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.