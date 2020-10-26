Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions Further Expands its Subsea Solutions Team

10-26-2020

U.S. based Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions has appointed two new members to its Subsea Solutions Team, Brad Brister and Mark Scott.

Brad is a PMP® certified Project Manager with over 19 years of subsea IMR experience. He has extensive expertise in managing both onshore and offshore cross-functional teams, delivering large and small offshore projects for major and independent operators. Brad has previously held roles with Canyon Offshore, Deep Marine Technologies, and most recently Oceaneering International. Over the past five years Brad has safely and successfully executed international projects working for a diverse client base.

Mark brings to the team 20 years of diversified offshore construction experience having held positions at Acergy, Veolia, Technip, Proserv and most recently McDermott. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master in Business Administration both from Louisiana Tech University.

Vice President of Subsea Operations at HGSS, John Dunn said: “The addition of Brad and Mark brings a wealth of industry knowledge, expertise, and the responsiveness necessary to meet our client’s needs and help expand our growth in the offshore market. We are excited for them to be joining our team aligned with our goal of becoming the premier subsea solutions provider in the Gulf of Mexico.

Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvey Gulf International Marine. Its inception began in June of 2020 with the aim of providing our clients a total package for turnkey solutions for all their subsea requirements. Services include Inspection, Maintenance and Repair, Hydrate Remediation, Well Stimulation, Commissioning, Decommissioning and installation. The company was founded on the same commitment to safety and quality execution that has made Harvey Gulf International Marine peerless among other operators in the Gulf of Mexico and Worldwide.

