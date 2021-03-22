Harvey Gulf Secures U.S. Navy Contract for Subsea Services

Today, Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions announced that it has been awarded a contract with the United States Navy for the Harvey Deep Sea with a value of $4 million.

Under the agreement Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions will provide utilize the Harvey Deep Sea to provide ROV Support, personnel and work in conjunction with US Navy personnel is support of a special operations project in the US Gulf Of Mexico.

Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvey Gulf International Marine. Its inception began in June of 2020 with the aim of providing our clients a total package for turnkey solutions for all their subsea requirements. Services include Inspection, Maintenance and Repair, Hydrate Remediation, Well Stimulation, Commissioning, Decommissioning and installation. The company was founded on the same commitment to safety and quality execution that has made Harvey Gulf International Marine peerless among other operators in the Gulf of Mexico and Worldwide.

