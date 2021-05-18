GTT to Design Cryogenic Fuel Tanks for 12 New Container Vessels

GTT has been chosen to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of twelve new liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuelled container vessels for the CMA CGM group, a world leader in maritime transport and logistics, pioneer in the energy transition with a fleet of 44 LNG-fuelled container ships by 2024.

The LNG tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment technology, developed by GTT, and will be able to load 14,000 m3 of LNG. The twelve vessels will be delivered between the last quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024.

The construction of these container vessels has been entrusted to the Chinese shipyards Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. and Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., who will each build six vessels, able to carry 13,000 and 15,000 containers respectively. The order of the six 15,000 TEU1 vessels completes the order of five similar container vessels signed in June 2019 with Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co2.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “After nine container vessels ordered in 20173 and five in 201942. The choice of GTT technology is confirmed by CMA CGM for the liquefied natural gas propulsion of its vessels. Used as a marine fuel, LNG significantly reduces ship emissions, reducing CO2 emissions by 20% compared to traditional marine fuel, and eliminating sulphur oxides and fine particles, as well as almost all nitrogen oxides. Participating in the decarbonisation of maritime transport alongside the CMA CGM Group and our partners Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. and Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co. are a source of great pride for GTT and its teams, and offer further proof of the efficiency and safety of our technological solutions to support the energy transition of ship-owners.”

