GTT Takes the Lead in the 2019 French List of ETI Patent Applicants

By The Maritime Executive 06-29-2020 02:44:11

Paris – June 29th, 2020. GTT has obtained first place in the 2019 ranking of the French ETI1 patent applicants at the INPI2 with 58 patent applications for the past year3, compared to 19 for the previous year. This strong progression brings GTT in at 31st place in the national ranking of the Top 50 patent applicants. GTT is the only ETI to enter the Top 50 patent applicants.

This ranking recognizes the Company's continuous innovation effort, which enables it to offer benchmark solutions in maritime transport, liquefied natural gas (LNG) transfer and storage. The technologies developed by GTT have enabled LNG carriers to halve their greenhouse gas emissions over the past ten years. The Company, whose ambition is to contribute to the development of a more environmentally friendly maritime transport, is currently working on new technological and digital solutions intended to continue the improvement of vessel energy efficiency and facilitate their propulsion by LNG.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are particularly proud to take the lead of the ETI patent applicants and to join the Top 50 over all categories. Technological innovation is at the heart of GTT's mission statement."

