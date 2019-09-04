GTT Receives LNG Tank Design Orders for Eight LNGCs

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-04 21:54:39

GTT has received several orders concerning the tank design of eight new LNG carriers. Seven of the LNGCs will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on behalf of three ship-owners based in America, Oceania and Bermuda.

GTT’s Mark III Flex technology has been selected to equip the LNG tanks of six LNGCs ordered by SHI and the Mark III Flex+ technology to equip the seventh. Each unit will offer a 174,000 m3capacity. The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.

The information concerning the eighth LNGC remains confidential at this stage.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.