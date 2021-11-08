GTT Obtains Tank Design Order for New LNG Carrier from Hudong-Zhonghua

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received, in October 2021, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. (HZ) for the tank design of a new LNGC1 on behalf of the leasing entity of the Chinese CSSC Group.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

The vessel will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.