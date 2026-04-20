GTT New Order from Samsung Heavy Industries for Tank Design of LNG Carriers

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2026, an order from Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of Celsius Tankers, the ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 180,000 m³ and will feature cryogenic tanks designed by GTT, fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessels is expected between the second and third quarters of 2028.