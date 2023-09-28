GTT New Order from Jiangnan Shipyard for the Tank Design of 2 LNG Carriers

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of Shandong Marine Energy (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 175,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and second quarters of 2027.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.