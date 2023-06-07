GTT LNG Tank Design for LNG Carriers

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of four new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of these vessels is scheduled between the first and third quarters of 2027.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

