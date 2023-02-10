GTMaritime Attracts New Talent as Demand for Data Services Soars

Leading provider of secure maritime communications software, GTMaritime, has made three new appointments in response to rapidly rising demand in data traffic.

Fast-climbing demand for secure data communications between ship and shore has prompted GTMaritime to make three new staff appointments, each designed to overcome a specific challenge brought by the maritime industry’s digital transformation.

With its solutions and services already a feature on board over 14,000 vessels worldwide, GT Maritime has been a key player in enabling maritime digitalisation through the provision of cyber secure data communications.

As part of its strategy for continued growth, the company has appointed Anthony O’Hagan to the newly created role of Business Information Analyst. Taking ownership of GTMaritime’s commercial and operational datasets, O’Hagan has been tasked with their consolidation within a central database. Once completed, the resource is expected to offer new and original tools to support actionable, data-driven decision-making in communications.

In a second appointment, Daniel Doyle has joined GTMaritime as User Interface Designer, in a role which is also new for the company. Doyle has been tasked with enhancing the design of user-centric front-end solutions for new and existing GTMaritime products, working alongside fellow developers, external designers and the wider GTMaritime team to coordinate application design and functionality.

Meanwhile, Antonis Kalaitzis has joined GTMaritime as Technical Sales Engineer, in a specialised technical support role based in Greece which responds to rising regional demand. Kalaitzis brings with him a wealth of experience in computer technology and maritime satellite communications.

Chris Judge, Managing Director at GTMaritime, said: “As maritime digitalisation steadily progresses and data plays an increasingly important role in vessel operations, there is a growing need for secure reliable data communications services at sea. The addition of three talented and experienced new team members reflects our commitment to continuously improving and updating our solutions in line with the industry’s present and emerging requirements.”

The latest expansion of the GTMaritime team is part of the company’s ongoing investment in talent as it enhances its product development and support expertise. In August 2022, GTMaritime announced the appointment of Patrick Berry as Junior Software Developer and Joseph Burthem as Customer Support Specialist.

