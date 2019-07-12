Green Marine Needs Your Vote for Safety4Sea Awards

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-12 23:17:48

Green Marine’s environmental certification program has been put on the shortlist of nominees for one this year’s Safety4Sea Awards. We’ve made it this far, but now we need your Safety4Sea vote, please!

This is the fourth consecutive year of the Safety4Sea Awards event. The awards recognize a maritime entity for its efforts in terms of either Safety Excellence or Sustainable Shipping. Each recipient is determined by an open nomination process (with nominees reviewed by an expert panel) and then a public vote.

Green Marine is on this year’s shortlist for the Safety4Sea Sustainability Award along with ABB, ABS, Global Maritime Forum and The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI).

They all deserve congratulations, but we’d like to win this one! The award will go to the nominee with the most public votes between now and September 6, 2019.

One of Green Marine’s strengths is always its collaborative networking approach, so please demonstrate this strength again by casting your vote now. It literally takes only a few seconds.

• Start by visiting https://events.safety4sea.com/2019-safety4sea-awards/

• Next scroll down to the 2019 Sustainability Award (the third category box).

• Click on the Start box.

• Scroll down through the nominees to click on the Green Marine logo.

• Click on Continue to finalize your vote.

It’s that fast and simple. You don’t have to create a login profile.

Have you voted yet? If not, your support is a few clicks away. Thank you in advance for helping us to make Green Marine’s environmental certification program known worldwide. It would be amazing to receive the Sustainability Shipping award this October 1st at the Safety4Sea Awards conference in Athens, Greece.

