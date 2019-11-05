Greek Shipping Community Honored in 2019 Amver Awards

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-05 16:32:31

The Amver Awards Dinner, organized by The International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus, in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Greece and the United States Coast Guard, took place on Friday, November 1, 2019.



This year's message was “NEXT - working for the Future,” a message that fully reflects the newly elected Board of Governors of the Propeller Club, presented for the first time by incoming chairman, Costis Frangoulis.

The event opened with moving renditions of the anthems of the United States and Greece by the Children’s Choir of the American community Schools in Athens. Peter Economides, renowned brand strategist, acted as Master of Ceremonies.

More than 1,100 guests, primarily from the shipping industry, enjoyed the evening, honoring the shipping companies, their vessels and crews which represent Greece’s maritime heritage. An evening of entertainment, information and inspiration. An invitation for all to move forward, working for the future. The future of Greece after 10 years of crisis. The future of shipping as it faces new challenges in a rapidly changing world. The future of education as we prepare a new generation to take its place in this world. The future of safety at sea. The future of the planet in the face of increasing environmental threats. The future of our children.

The incoming President of the Propeller Club, Costis Frangoulis, honoured the outgoing President, and now Vice-President of the International Propeller Club, George Xiradakis with the title of President Emeritus. Frangoulis talked about the future of the Club. He shared the vision of the new Board for a Propeller Club with even larger membership, with a presence in more Greek ports, with the ability to raise even more funds in order to give back to Greek society. As he stated characteristically, “Together with this remarkable Board of Governors, we will work intensively as a team, focused on the next day, working for the future.”

In his turn, the Ambassador of the United States to Greece and Honorary President of the Propeller Club, Port of Piraeus, the Honorable Geoffrey R. Pyatt, thanked the previous and new Presidents of the Propeller Club. He emphasized that it was only with the support of the club and the shipping industry, that the Amver system could achieve global success. He also cited some new initiatives, such as the student exchange program between Suny State University of New York and the Hydra Merchant Marine Academy, just one of the many examples of the continuously strengthened ties between the United States and Greece.

Peter Economides spoke about the need to work for the future with optimism, confidence, inspiration, dedication and daring. He spoke about the need to move beyond Corporate Social Responsibility, to embrace Corporate Social Leadership, to show society the way forward, to create the future. He also spoke about the importance of Greek shipping and his belief that Greece should become the thought leader for global shipping.

This Year's Awards

Amver Awards

This year's Amver Awards honored 217 Greek companies and their 2,009 ships that volunteered for the Amver program for more than 128 days a year. It is worth noting that Greece, this year, achieved true distinction as the first country to earn more than 2,000 Amver Awards with a total of 2,009. An impressive success to be proud of, a true demonstration of Greece’s leading position in the global maritime community.

The list of the 217 Greek companies that received this year's Amver Award can be found here: http://propellerclub.gr/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Εταιρ?ες-για-Δ.Τ..pdf

Rescue Awards

This year six Greek vessels received the Special Rescue Award for rescue operations, saving lives at sea.

M/V Foxtrot (Load Line Marine SA)

M/V Frio Mogami (Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd.)

M/V Nestor (Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd.)

M/V Swan Chacabuco (Chartworld Shipping Co.)

M/V Venetiko (V.Ships)

M/V Virtuous Striker (Enterprises Shipping & Trading SA)

Fidelity Awards

Three Greek companies with the most vessels on the Amver system during the past decade were honored with the Fidelity Awards.

Tsakos Group of Companies

Danaos Shipping Co. Ltd.

Minerva Marine

The event was honored by the presence, among others, of the Ambassador of the United States of America to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, the General Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping and Islands Policy, Dr. Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, the President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping George Pateras, the Chief of the Hellenic Navy, Vice Admiral Nikolaos Tsounis, the Commandant of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Theodoros Kliaris and the representative of the U.S. Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Richard V. Timme.

