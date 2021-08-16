Governor Pritzker Marks Milestone in Cairo Port Development

[By: Alexander Cairo Port District]

Governor JB Pritzker, State Senator Dale Fowler and Cairo, IL Mayor Thomas Simpson stood at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers on August 5th with members of the Alexander Cairo Port District, the Egyptian Building Trades Council and the Illinois AFL-CIO to highlight the job growth the Cairo port will create.

"This is going to help make Cairo a state-of-the-art port and cargo hub for the nation," said Pritzker. "A beacon of progress for Southern Illinois and for our entire state."

The Port District and Illinois AFL-CIO formally signed the project labor agreement that had been negotiated earlier this year. The Port District's Chairman Larry Klein explained that engineering and permitting work on the port is moving forward so that the port can put more people to work.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.