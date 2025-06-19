Gov. González-Colon, Crowley Celebrate Puerto Rico's US-Flagged LNG Carrier

[By Crowley]

Crowley, a U.S.-owned shipping and logistics company, alongside Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón, celebrated the successful operation of American Energy, during an event Wednesday, June 18 at Crowley’s LNG Loading Terminal in Peñuelas. American Energy is the first U.S.-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to deliver U.S.-sourced LNG to Puerto Rico.

The Crowley-owned, 900-foot-long (274 meters) vessel began service in March 2025. At full capacity, American Energy is capable of transporting up to 34.4 million gallons (130,400 cubic meters) of LNG per voyage. Operating under a multi-year agreement with Naturgy, American Energy provides regular service between the U.S. Gulf Coast and EcoEléctrica’s LNG facility in Peñuelas, ensuring a reliable, efficient energy supply of cleaner-burning LNG to support the island’s growing power demands.

“American Energy demonstrates the power of partnership,” said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO of Crowley Corporation. “Together, we are building upon a shared commitment to dependable, sustainable energy solutions for Puerto Rico. We are not only enhancing the resilience of the island’s power infrastructure but also supporting its economic growth and ensuring long-term energy security for the communities and businesses that rely on it every day.”

"The entry into service of the American Energy marks a significant step in our efforts to increase energy supply sources, marking the first time that an American-flagged tanker will transport liquefied natural gas from the mainland to Puerto Rico. This represents a major step forward in fuel supply reliability to stabilize our electric grid, which will greatly benefit our population," said Governor Jenniffer González-Colón, who congratulated the crew of the American Energy, especially the Puerto Rican mariners working aboard the vessel.

"Just in time for the start of the peak energy consumption season, this natural gas supply route from U.S. sources expands our options for stabilizing our electric grid, as we work to provide our residents and businesses with a more reliable and consistent source of power generation."

At the event, Crowley crew members and leaders were joined by Josean González Febres, Mayor of Peñuelas; Josue Colon, Puerto Rico Energy Czar and Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority; Mary Carmen Zapata, executive director, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; Norberto Negrón, executive director, Puerto Rico Ports Authority; and Carlos Ríos, deputy secretary, Puerto Rico Economic Development & Commerce Department.

American Energy builds on Crowley’s 70-plus years of commitment to Puerto Rico, where Crowley also operates the full-service Isla Grande cargo terminal in San Juan, supporting its container and roll-on/roll-off vessels, including two LNG-fueled ships and logistics services. Crowley annually delivers more than 94 million gallons of LNG through its LNG Loading Terminal in Peñuelas as well as provides ocean delivery and land transportation using ISO tank containers to meet the island’s energy needs. Additionally, as part of Crowley’s broader energy initiatives, the company is advancing innovative LNG microgrids that bolster energy resilience for businesses and communities, offer lower emissions and drive long-term growth.

