Goltens Worldwide Appoints Sandeep Seth as New Group CEO

Mr. Sandeep Seth (Photo: Goltens)

[By: Goltens]

The Goltens Worldwide group of companies is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Seth as Chief Executive Officer.

Sandeep is a home-grown success story, having joined Goltens in 2002 and occupied positions of increasing responsibility since then. He will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Sandeep’s new title and authority demonstrates the full extent of his responsibilities across the Goltens organization. He has already served since 2019 as company President and highest-ranking officer, successfully leading the organization through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, overseeing the development of new capabilities and business lines, and positioning Goltens for continued growth.

Sandeep has more than 32 years of experience spanning various industries, including 22 years in the marine and offshore sectors.

Prior to joining Goltens, he held various managerial and corporate positions in Asia, Europe and USA including serving as Business Head in Asia and Operations responsible for Global Operations at a large financial research organization. His experience includes working with global companies in industries including manufacturing, technology and finance in the Asia, Middle East, Europe and the US.

