Global Boiler Aalborg Joins Service Company Network

Global Broiler Aalborg Join Carl Baughn Hamburg and Twinco Singapore

Carl Baguhn Hamburg (CBH), Carl Baguhn Barranquilla (CBB), and Twinco, global leaders in OEM parts sales, marine engine maintenance, and repair services, have launched the Service Company Network (SCN) in September 2022. Specializing in comprehensive maritime and energy engine solutions, SCN is composed of Members and Alliance Partners who work together to form a global network that extends coverage beyond participants’ existing locations.

SCN Members and Alliance Partners operate as separate entities and brands but maintain a collaborative connection ensuring their customers benefit from regional field service, spare part inventory, and engineering capabilities available globally. SCN is comprised of Members, CBH, CBB, and Twinco, the core network participants. The partner network currently consists of Motor Services Hugo Stump, Inc. (MSHS) and is now expanding its competences with the signing of an Alliance Partner Cooperation Agreement with Global Boiler Aalborg (GBA) headquartered in Denmark and subsidiaries in Dubai and Singapore.

“We are excited to welcome Global Boiler Aalborg to our Service Company Network SCN. Our customers require competent global partners working in agile networks”, said Thomas F.H. Becker, CEO of SCN Group of Companies, “This is what we do, and we are very happy to announce that we will extend our existing network with a new partner of such a high reputation and outstanding service offering.

“Fuel Efficiency and Environmental Protection are building blocks of our future vision”, said Uffe Nyborg Johansen, CEO of GBA, “Our global customer base requires a global footprint and as a SCN Alliance Partner we can fulfill the needs of our customers even better to provide sustainable innovative solutions”.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.