Ghani to Speak at Maritime Leadership and the Near Horizon Conference

Nusrat Ghani

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-02 16:43:43

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and Maritime London are partnering to host Maritime Leadership and the Near Horizon, a high-level forum to explore the industry’s capacity for education and learning and share best practice.

UK Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani MP, will address the conference, laying out government strategies on learning and skills and how the future needs of the maritime industry will be met through increased investment in education.

This international conference featuring a program of leading speakers from governments, universities and industry will be held October 15-16, 2019 at the headquarters of the IMO, London.

The forum will seek to challenge current thinking and share strategies on how the global community can develop maritime leadership and the future skills needed in a rapidly changing and increasingly complex world.

“The maritime industry is subject to constant change, whether in response to internal drivers or external impetus, and the pace of change is quickening,” says Institute Director Julie Lithgow. “In order to properly prepare the workforce of the future, the maritime industry should think in terms of a strategic plan to map out how learning, skills and work will evolve and ensure it has the necessary human capital to respond. This first of its kind conference is an opportunity to do just that.”

Sessions have been developed to discuss and explore the intersection between the needs of today's industry, long-term government strategies and the ability of higher education providers to meet the expectations of the maritime industry of the future.

Attendance includes House of Lords reception and dinner on Tuesday October 15, hosted by Institute President Lord Mountevans, beginning a series of celebrations for the Institute’s centenary celebrations of the award of its Royal Charter.

Confirmed Speakers

Nusrat Ghani MP, Maritime Minister, UK

Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Advisor, CEBR

Katerina Stathopoulou, Executive Director, Investments and Finance Ltd

Paul Jennings, Chief Executive, the North of England P&I Association Ltd

Renata Frolova-Hammer, Board Member, IKEA Industry AB and Founder, Sustainable Business Models Design

Wilson Wong, Head of Insight and Futures, CIPD

PB Subbiah, Director HR, Pacific Basin Shipping

Dr Thomas Hoyland, Associate Dean, University of Hull

Malek Pourzanjani, Senior Expert, NTU International A/S

Jagmeet Makkar, Director, Skillsplus

Nancy Karigithu, CEO, Kenya Maritime Authority

Dumisani Ntuli, DDG Maritime Transport, South Africa

Hassiba Benamara, Economic Affairs, UNCTAD

Ruosi Zhang, Counsellor, WTO

Cdt. Dirk Vande Velde, CSO, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Board Member COA

Nick Roscoe, COO, Concirrus

Claes Westman, Lead Risk Advisor, A.P. Moller - Maersk

Mauro Sacchi, Director, Business Development, Wärtsilä

Ade McCormack, Founder, Digital Readiness Institute

Further program information and registration online is available at https://www.ics.org.uk/maritime-leadership

