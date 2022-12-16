German Seamen's Mission Receives Christmas Donation

For the second year Aquametro Oil & Marine supports the Christmas campaign of the German Seamen's Mission in Rostock, Germany with a donation.

The Deutsche Seemannsmission (German Seafarers' Mission) Rostock e.V. is taking care of the mental and physical well-being of all seafarers who call into the ports of Rostock, Germany since 1991. In the Seafarers Lounge of the Seafarer’s Mission, seafarers can unwind from everyday life at sea or contact relatives at home via the free internet service.

As a supplier to the maritime industry, Aquametro Oil & Marine has a close relationship with the shipping industry. Numerous employees and the entire management have sailed the seven seas themselves. Therefore, we know the concerns and needs of seafarers well and how welcome good care is in the port. Just as last year we decided to support the Rostock Seafarers’s Mission's Christmas campaign with a donation in kind of items that are most frequently requested, such as warm scarves, hats & gloves, hygiene items and of course chocolate.

Today Annemarie Dethloff and Bruno Seifert, both members of Aquametro Oil & Marine’s Sales Team from Warnemünde, Germany handed over the donation box to Sheila. Sheila is a young Filipina who is currently completing her Federal Voluntary Service Year in the Rostock Seemannsmission. Like Sheila, many seafarers are from the Philippines. Her voluntary work is a good opportunity for her to support other Filipinos who call at the Port of Rostock.

She thanked Aquametro Oil & Marine for the donation in the name of the German Seemannsmission Rostock e.V. From all collected donations, employees and supporters of the Rostock Seemannsmission will pack around 500 Christmas parcels, which will be handed over to seafarers on December 24th.

Aquametro Oil & Marine wishes everyone a Merry Christmas, good luck and health for the New Year as well as always safe journeys on the seven seas.

