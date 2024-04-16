Galveston Port Wins Award for Terminal Project

[By: Port of Galveston]

The Houston Business Journal (HBJ) has honored the Galveston Wharves with a 2024 Landmark Award for its $53 million Cruise Terminal 25 renovation and expansion project. The port won in the publication’s Special Projects category to recognize the best real estate projects in the greater Houston region. The annual ceremony was held in Houston on April 11, with more than 500 in attendance.

The project included berth and mooring improvements, the addition of a second boarding bridge, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility that meets new federal standards, and an interior redesign to move passengers through the terminal more efficiently. It was completed in December 2023, in time to welcome the newly built Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Jubilee.

Terminal project partners included tenant Carnival Cruise Line, general contractor Hensel Phelps, architect Bermello Ajamil & Partners and Texas Gulf Construction Co.

In 2023, the same award was presented to the port for its Cruise Terminal 10 construction project in partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.