Gallagher Marine Expands Shipboard Technical Services with mAuditor

By The Maritime Executive 01-17-2020 01:26:00

Gallagher Marine System expands shipboard technical services with mAuditor

Gallagher Marine signs on mAuditor, a cloud based electronic checklists powered by data science to revolutionize assessments, audits, surveys and inspections

Gallagher Marine Systems LLC. (GMS), a leading provider of comprehensive marine pollution response and maritime regulatory compliance services, signs contract with OceanManager for all shipboard attendances, technical inspections and various audits using mAuditor; a cloud-based solution that provides collaboration and electronic distribution of jobs, checklist and automatic report generation.

“For over 3 years now, we have been in close collaboration with OceanManager to ready the system for augmenting our technical services worldwide. We saw early potential and believe this is the future of how shipboard inspection and auditing services will be conducted and delivered. Through several training sessions and workshops, we have engaged with all our auditors worldwide and are now confident that the system will algin with our business goals and continual improvement processes to deliver best services to our compliance partners. We are committed to provide the industry innovative and effective services and this is definitely a step in the right direction.”, said Kuldeep Singh, Vice President Technical Services, Gallagher Marine Systems. "We have structured a phase-based implementation program to provide shipboard services digitally ensuring full adoption.”

mAuditor provides important benefits for the maritime industry by streamlining the planning, execution, report writing and analytics for all types shipboard attendance reports, audits and inspections. The app standardizes industry and custom checklists; reduces the time for report generation and to record observations; it enhances the visual content with use of audio, video and photos. It works well with checklists and can display pertinent guidelines, cross-reference electronic documents for easy viewing and use.

The platform can be integrated with existing safety systems and provides a scalable rollout to internal and external parties.

“We believe that mAuditor will be a paradigm shift with data science and provide computer assisted decision making for the mobile worker. We have developed this system in collaboration with our clients and partners and have extensive experience developing safety systems,” said Rajan Vasudevan, CEO of OceanManager Inc

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.