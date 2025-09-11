Fukui & ClassNK Sign MOU for Ultra-High Pressure Safety Relief Valves

[By: ClassNK]

Fukui Seisakusho Co., Ltd. and ClassNK have signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) for joint consideration of ultra-high pressure safety relief valves designed for the use in hydrogen dual-fuel engines, and hosted a signing ceremony at the 'Gastech 2025' exhibition being held in Milan, Italy.

Both parties agreed in 2023 to jointly conduct study for installation of safety relief valves for cargo tanks of liquefied hydrogen carriers on actual ships, and signed a MOU in 'Gastech 2023'*. As a result of this study, a type approval certificate for the PILOT-type low pressure safety relief valve (PSL-MD type) was issued this year.

Based on this achievement, they have now agreed to carry out joint consideration of ultra-high pressure safety relief valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines that can meet advanced technical requirements (material resistance to hydrogen embrittlement, sealing performance, etc.) needed for hydrogen fuel supply systems.

The roles of each party are as follows.

Fukui: Development of RPS-type (high pressure compatible) safety relief valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines

ClassNK: Review of the valves based on prescribed rules upon receiving an application for type approval

Through this collaboration under the MOU, both parties will contribute to the social implementation of propulsion systems using hydrogen as a fuel.