FUELSAVE & Seadrill Partner to Decarbonise Offshore Drilling

Seadrill’s high-spec 6th generation West Saturn drillship will be fitted with FUELSAVE’s solution FS MARINE+

[By: FUELSAVE]

Cleantech provider FUELSAVE will deploy its advanced combustion conditioning technology to reduce primary fuel oil consumption and cut Co2 and GHG emissions in the offshore oil and gas sector for the first time, following the signature of a landmark contract with Seadrill, one of the world’s leading offshore drilling contractors.

Seadrill’s high-spec 6th generation West Saturn drillship will be fitted with FUELSAVE’s solution FS MARINE+, which optimises combustion through the dynamic injection of hydrogen, oxygen, water and methanol. By making combustion more efficient, the award-winning system significantly reduces fuel consumption and harmful emissions, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOX) and black carbon (BC). Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) are expected to be cut by 10-15%, and Nitrous Oxide (NOx) by 30-80%, in line with Seadrill’s commitment to reduce emissions and protect the environment.

Three FS MARINE+ units will be deployed on the drillship. There will be one in each engine room, with each unit connected to two engines. This will support a total of 6 HIMSEN 16H32 / 40V engines with 8.000 kW each, or 48.000 kW MCR in total. Each will be specially configured for the vessel’s operational load profile, in line with DP3 configuration.

FUELSAVE’s CEO Marc Sima said: “Advanced combustion conditioning has a remarkable potential to actively decarbonise the offshore industry by reducing emissions at the source in a safe and efficient manner. Our solution has a unique value proposition for the retrofit market, as the offshore sector understands the importance of decarbonising its activities. We are proud to partner with Seadrill and deploy our solutions in this field for the first time, in collaboration with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) as the classification society and HIMSEN as the engine manufacturer, and we look forward to supporting the offshore oil and gas sector throughout its decarbonisation journey.”

“The impact of FS MARINE+ is immediate and significant, with black carbon emissions cut by up to 33% and particulate matter by up to 40%, along with reductions in other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, such as nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions. Because it actually cleans up the combustion, advanced combustion conditioning leads to real emission reductions beyond mere primary fuel savings. Furthermore, the system is easy to retrofit and pays for itself through its OPEX savings from fuel economies, as well as a reduction in lube oil and maintenance-related costs. With more carbon offsetting schemes and tax benefits likely to enter into force in the coming years, the option will be even more attractive for businesses in the foreseeable future.”

Seadrill’s COO Leif Nelson commented: “This innovative technology will have an immediate impact on our emissions and significantly reduce the environmental footprint of our operations. At a time when the entire sector must move towards sustainability, this solution will be key to support our decarbonisation ambitions.”

Seadrill is one of the leading offshore drilling contractors, operating 43 assets. Built in 2014, the West Saturn is a 6th generation ultra-deepwater drillship adapted for water depths up to 3,600 metres. The high-spec drillship, which is equipped with features such as a double derrick and automated drilling control, will be deployed in the Bacalhau field in Brazil. Partners in Bacalhau are: Equinor, ExxonMobil, Petrogal Brasil and Pré-sal Petróleo SA.

This is the biggest installation to date for FUELSAVE, a German company which was founded in 2012 to reduce emissions in the transport and maritime sectors and enhance the energy efficiency of various industrial applications. With a strong R&D background and patent portfolio in 11 fields, FUELSAVE is funded by the European Union and features in leading start-up accelerators around the world.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.