Free Danish Offshore Wind Educational Tour April 23-25

Wind Europe Wind

State of Green, Green Power Denmark, and Danish Wind Export Association is organizing a free educational tour in Denmark for U.S. companies. The tour takes place April 23-25. Following the tour, participants will attend the WindEurope Annual Event, April 25-27. The goal of this unique opportunity is for U.S. and Danish companies to network and build relationships to support the U.S. offshore wind supply chain.

Participants in the two-day educational tour will visit offshore wind-related companies and facilities, including the Port of Aalborg, Port of Esbjerg, Semco Maritime, Østerild Test Facility, and Bladt Industries.

Additional benefits include:

• Networking reception with 70 Danish companies

• Hotel, bus transportation, and meals will be provided free of charge (airfare is not included)

• Free WindEurope Annual Event registration.

The tour begins in Aalborg on April 23 and concludes in Copenhagen on April 25. Following the tour, attendees will attend the Wind Europe Annual Event. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 20.



Bettina Geissbuehler

Director of Business Development and Global Outreach

Business Network for Offshore Wind

http://[email protected]

