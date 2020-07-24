Fleet Management Partners with GTT to Serve Customers

Fleet launched the 98K Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) CHANG XIU in June By The Maritime Executive 07-23-2020 11:00:13

Fleet Management Limited has signed a global services agreement with GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) to ensure a top of the line service to its clients during vessel construction and management of LNG vessels and vessels installed with GTT cargo containment system.

“We are happy to partner with GTT as they are an expert in Membrane tank containment system for the transportation of LNG and other liquified gases. Through this collaboration, we would like to leverage their expertise in design and technologies, which combine both operational efficiency and safety, in the new-building and the subsequent operations and maintenance or our LNG vessels,” said Kishore Rajvanshy, Managing Director, Fleet Management Limited. “We are currently managing the construction of six Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) with GTT Mark III membrane containment system in Korea. These vessels are unique in design and have several new features such as multigas Deep Well Pumps, increased design speed, reduce Boil Off rate, etc.,” he further added.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, “We are very pleased to accompany and be a partner with Fleet Management to support their growing development within Ethane and LNG shipping business, both at newbuilding stages as well as during fleet operation.”





