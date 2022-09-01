Flagship Management Makes Organizational Change

Flagship Management, LLC’s today announced that Craig Johnson has decided to step away from recruiting and return to his alma mater. Craig will be joining the staff at Maine Maritime Academy, taking on the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer. “Maine Maritime is where I started my career. This is a great opportunity to contribute to the Academy and the industry and allows my family to return to our Maine roots,” says Mr. Johnson.



“Flagship Management has always had a strong connection with Maine Maritime Academy. As sponsors of the Mariner Golf Tournaments and working closely with the MMA staff and alumni, we’ve developed a great relationship. Craig is a friend and a partner, and we wish him great success in the future,” said Jack Mylott, Partner with Flagship Management.

Flagship Management, LLC is a professional services firm providing recruiting and search services across various disciplines to the maritime and offshore industries. Since 2010 Flagship Management has been working with clients to recruit leaders and professionals at all levels. Flagship Management has offices in the United States and Ireland, providing service to a global client base. We are maritime professionals, and maritime executive search and recruitment is our business.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.