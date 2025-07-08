First Tranche of Speakers Announced for LISW25 Headline Conference

[By: London International Shipping Week 2025]

Global leaders in maritime regulation, shipowning, finance and chartering will grace the stage of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Plenary Hall on Wednesday September 17th as confirmed speakers at the London International Shipping Week 2025 (LISW25) headline conference.

Chaired by Michael Parker, member of the LISW25 Board of Advisors and Chairman of Global Shipping, Logistics & Offshore at Citi, the conference has as its theme 'The management of paradox in global shipping’.

Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the IMO will give an opening keynote address while Nusrat Ghani MP, Deputy Speaker, House of Commons, will moderate the opening panel which will pose the question: Can shipping save globalisation? She will be joined by, among others, Nikolaus H. Schües, Immediate Past President, BIMCO and CEO and owner of Reederei F. Laeisz.

The second panel session: Does international regulation work in the contemporary geopolitical environment?, will be moderated by Richard Meade, Editor of Lloyd’s List and will feature, among others, Mikal Boe, Chairman & CEO, Core Power; Arsenio Dominguez; and Katy Ware, Head of Regulatory Affairs at Zodiac Maritime.

In the third session: Where Chaos Meets Code: Thriving at the Intersection of Geopolitics and Innovation, to be moderated by Julian Bray, Editor-in-Chief of Tradewinds, Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime and Chair of the LISW25 Technology & Innovation Working Group, will provide a thought piece from the findings of the Working Group challenging panelists, and delegates, to think about how they will prosper in an always on, data abundant, digitally-enabled, AI-led, application heavy-world. Confirmed speakers include Nick Brown, Chief Executive of Lloyd’s Register; Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping; Paul Jennings, Managing Director of NorthStandard; and Karrie Trauth, EVP and Global Head of Shipping & Maritime at Shell.

As Ben Palmer noted: “Much of the conference agenda is focused on how shipping can adapt in the here and now to the challenges posed by a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous geopolitical environment.

“But we cannot ignore the parallel reality that we are living in an exciting era of transformation, much of it enabled by new technologies opening up fresh possibilities. How the shipping ecosystem embraces such opportunities will shape how successful it is in navigating the uncertainties of the future, enhancing sustainability, operational efficiency, effectiveness and security and creating new sources of customer value,” he said.

This session aims to challenge attendees, asking them to consider how they will prosper in an always on, data-abundant, digitally-enabled, AI-led, application-heavy world.

Michael Parker, Conference Chairman, said: “Global trade relies heavily on shipping, a sector vital to the world economy. It plays a crucial role in supply chain security and is at the forefront of decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors. Its importance cannot be understated. Join our leading politicians, industry leaders, regulators and policy makers to discuss these critical issues and be part of the conversation.”

If you would like to register for this important industry event, then please visit https://lisw.com/# tickets