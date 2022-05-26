First Students Graduate Pioneering ABS & SkillsFuture Singapore Course

(SINGAPORE) A total of 17 students graduated from a pioneering digitalization learning program delivered by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and ABS at a high-profile ceremony.



Leveraging industry-leading capabilities from the ABS Global Simulation Center in Singapore, the course provides hands-on training in modeling and simulation of systems. The course is designed to support Singapore’s objective to equip its maritime workforce with advanced skills. The first tranche of graduates was recognized in a ceremony titled Celebrating Technology, Sustainability and Talent in front of an audience of ship owners, ship managers, shipyards, flag states, charterers, brokers, designers and universities.



“Due to the pace of change in our industry, our people must absorb and embed new knowledge every day. The question for us as leaders is not simply how do we help them achieve this but, critically, how do we develop them for the skills we expect them to need in the future? It’s something we have been thinking hard about at ABS, and we are working with our friends and partners in Singapore to begin to address it. This digitalization learning program will be central to the development of tomorrow’s industry. It is a great example of how, ultimately, it will be the development and dissemination of digital skills among the current and future workforce that will be the key driver of our industry,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

