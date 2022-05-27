First-Ever California Offshore Wind Lease Sales Announced

WASHINGTON DC, May 26, 2022 – The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today applauds the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Department of Interior (DOI) for advancing the first-ever offshore wind lease sale on America’s West Coast. DOI has announced release of a Proposed Sale Notice, which opens a 60-day public comment period and provides detailed information about the proposed wind energy lease areas, proposed lease provisions and conditions, and auction details for lease areas in two regions on the Outer Continental Shelf off of the California coastline. BOEM has proposed auctioning nearly 380,000 acres for offshore wind development, which could generate at least 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of reliable, carbon-free power to help meet California’s goal of zero emissions by 2045 and the United States’ international climate objectives.

“This is a one-in-a-generation opportunity for California to become a global hub for floating offshore wind technology, creating thousands of good-paying American maritime and manufacturing jobs in California and beyond while boosting the domestic offshore wind supply chain,” said Heather Zichal, ACP’s CEO. “Offshore wind will help mitigate the effects of climate change while increasing grid reliability and enhancing energy security. Tapping into the abundant wind resources on the West Coast is another key step toward reaching the U.S. goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 and will put the country on a path to achieve the goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035. ACP and our member companies applaud Interior Secretary Haaland and BOEM’s efforts toward offshore wind lease sales in California and look forward to working to meet these ambitious but achievable goals.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.