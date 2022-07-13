First Environmental Maritime Lab Opens to Service Panama Canal Ships

[By: SGS]

In what is the first effort to service ships transiting the Panama Canal, SGS Global Marine Services has opened a new marine testing and analysis laboratory facilities in Colón, Panama. The services focus on regulations of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) VGP (Vessel General Permit), the World Health Organization (WHO) Drinking Water guidelines, and the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) with techs standing by to board and collect samples.

Many vessels are getting caught up on their environmental compliance conveniently while waiting for transit at anchor and saving time not having to juggle valuable time and arrangements at busy loading/turnaround ports.

The laboratory is conveniently situated to provide service on either side of the Panama Canal.

