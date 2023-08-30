First Costal Cat Christened and Enters Services for American Cruise Lines

[By: American Cruise Lines]

American Eagle, the first American Cruise Lines’ Coastal Cat was introduced to much fanfare last week in New England. During the inaugural cruise of the company’s newest small ship, guests, cruise line executives, Massachusetts Maritime Academy captains, and local dignitaries joined together for a historic christening ceremony at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy campus on Buzzards Bay.

The christening was a nostalgic moment for Carol Robertson, wife of American Cruise Lines’ founder the late Charles A. Robertson, who served as godmother for the ship. The American Eagle is named after the first American Cruise Lines’ ship, which the couple launched in the 1970s. Robertson christened the 100- passenger American Eagle with one of her handmade, ribbon-wrapped champagne bottles, while both cruise and christening ceremony guests looked on. The ceremony began with heartfelt remarks from Robertson, followed by numerous speeches welcoming the exciting new ship. Also in attendance, was Charles B. Robertson, President and CEO of American Cruise Lines, as well as Congressman Bill Keating, captains from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, state representatives, local officials, and members of the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce.

“American Eagle embodies our commitment to building innovative small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “It is the flagship of our new series of small Coastal Cats, which is unlike anything else available in the U.S. market. American Eagle and her sisterships will change the landscape of possibilities for amazing small ship adventures around the U.S.A.”

American Eagle’s christening cruise followed the company’s popular 8-Day Cape Codder itinerary, roundtrip from Boston, MA, also visiting: Gloucester, MA; Mass Maritime Academy, MA; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Newport, RI; Provincetown, MA, and Plymouth, MA. The christening cruise also highlighted American’s inaugural visit to Plymouth, MA, a new regular stop along the itinerary.

For the remainder of the 2023 season, American Eagle will continue sailing the company’s Cape Codder itinerary, as well as Maine Coast & Harbors cruises roundtrip from Portland, ME; and Historic South & Golden Isles cruises operating between Charleston, SC, and Amelia Island, FL.

Accommodating just 100 guests, American Eagle features 4 decks and a unique catamaran bow. The new Coastal Cat offers elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations. American Eagle also offers a beautiful top deck for amazing views, comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, casual café, and fitness center.

American Eagle is the first in American Cruise Lines’ new 12-ship series of 100-passenger Coastal Cats. The second in the series, American Glory, is scheduled to begin cruising this November and will be followed by American Liberty and American Legend in 2024.



