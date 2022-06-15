Fincantieri Shipyards Earn ‘Green Marine’ Certifications

[By: Fincantieri]

Two of Fincantieri’s U.S. shipyards officially received their “Green Marine” certifications at the GreenTech conference in Montreal last week.

World-class shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine and state-of-the-art aluminum construction facility, Fincantieri ACE Marine, were the first two shipyards in Wisconsin to join the largest voluntary environmental certification program. And now both are certified to assess their environmental performance against industry standards nationwide.

“We view this certification as the next step on a path to being a leader in sustainability in the U.S. shipbuilding industry,” said Dario Deste, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “We are interested in sharing best practices we have learned from our parent company [Fincantieri], as well as collaborating with other Green Marine members in the area of sustainability and environmental stewardship.”

Both Fincantieri shipyards had to demonstrate environmental performance based on Green Marine’s applicable indicators, which include greenhouse gases, air pollutants, spill prevention, waste management, community impacts, and environmental leadership before they could achieve certification. The certification process is rigorous and transparent, and each shipyard’s performance will be independently verified every two years.

