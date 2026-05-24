Fincantieri's US Shipyards Recognized by Shipbuilders Council of America

[By Fincantieri]



Fincantieri reaffirmed its leadership position in advanced shipbuilding and maritime innovation, announcing that three of its U.S. shipyards — Fincantieri ACE Marine (Green Bay, Wisconsin), Fincantieri Marine Repair (Jacksonville, Florida), and Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin) — have received national safety awards from the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) for 2025.

The awards received reflect a structured and continuous approach to safety, regarded as a core pillar of the Group’s industrial culture and a key enabler of operational excellence across its U.S. operations.

Fincantieri ACE Marine and Fincantieri Marine Repair were awarded the “Excellence in Safety” recognition, granted to shipyards that achieve a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), one of the industry’s key indicators for measuring workplace safety performance, below the industry average established by the Shipbuilders Council of America. The result confirms the robustness of the Group’s safety management systems and its consistent focus on the highest operational standards.

In parallel, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri Marine Repair received the “Improvement in Safety” award, reserved for shipyards achieving a TRIR reduction of at least 10 percent compared to the previous year. The recognition highlights the effectiveness of the continuous improvement processes implemented and the active role played by teams in reinforcing responsible and shared behaviors on a daily basis. In this context, the award represents a particularly significant milestone for Fincantieri Marine Repair, which receives a national safety recognition for the first time.

Fincantieri ACE Marine was also honored with the “Significant Safety Achievement” award, standing out as one of only three U.S. shipyards to have maintained a TRIR below 1.0 in 2025. This exceptional result attests to the systemic integration of safety within production processes and day?to?day operational management.

Taken together, these recognitions reflect the Group’s strategic focus on fostering an industrial culture in which safety is a foundational value, cutting across all functions and embedded in every phase of shipbuilding and ship repair activities. Within this framework, Fincantieri’s U.S. shipyards contribute to setting reference standards for the industry, underpinned by a shared commitment to responsibility, trust and respect for people.

The recognitions also reflect Fincantieri’s broader commitment to continuously strengthening its safety culture through innovation, workforce engagement and increasingly proactive prevention models across the Group’s industrial operations. This approach supports the progressive evolution of safety management from a reactive to a more predictive model, leveraging continuous improvement, data analysis and advanced technologies to reinforce prevention across all activities.

The Shipbuilders Council of America is the national trade association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance and repair industry. Its annual safety awards program is based on rigorous criteria, including TRIR performance, and underscores the importance of workforce protection and operational discipline as pillars of the entire industrial sector.