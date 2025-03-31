Fincantieri New Agreement with TUI AG for Cruise Ships for Marella Cruises

[By: Fincantieri]

Fincantieri and TUI AG signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the design and construction of two new cruise ships for the Marella Cruises brand. The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is considered as very important.

This agreement represents a major step for Marella Cruises, which is venturing into newbuilding for the first time and has chosen Fincantieri as its strategic partner for this transformation. At the same time, it establishes a new customer relationship for Fincantieri, expanding its client base with a fresh brand in the cruise sector.

The ships will be designed specifically for the English market and have a focus on environmental sustainability. They will redefine premium cruising through refined design, high-quality materials, and a variety of spacious accommodations.

The two vessels will be delivered in calendar year 2030 and 2032.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented: “We are proud to welcome Marella Cruises as a new customer and to support its vision as it enters the newbuild segment. This agreement is a testament to Fincantieri’s ability to forge strategic partnerships with an expanding client base, reinforcing our long-term visibility and ensuring a high level of capacity saturation for our shipyards. The project will bring together our expertise in ship design, innovation, and sustainability to deliver vessels that meet the evolving expectations of modern cruise passengers."

Fincantieri has built a solid and successful relationship with the brand TUI Cruises, joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises. This year in February, the Group delivered the cruise ship “Mein Schiff Relax”, the first of two InTUItion class new concept cruise ships dual-fuel powered (Liquid Natural Gas - LNG and Marine Gas Oil - MGO), while the second unit, “Mein Schiff Flow”, is currently under construction at the Monfalcone shipyard, with delivery scheduled for 2026.