Fincantieri Marinette Marine Recognized Nationally for Safety

[By: Fincantieri Marinette Marine]

Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) was recognized yesterday by the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) for their efforts in safety this year. FMM and 13 other U.S. shipyards received the “Excellence in Safety” award. The Marinette shipyard and its safety efforts have been recognized for five consecutive years dating back to 2018.



“This is the fifth year that the men and women of Fincantieri Marinette Marine have earned this award,” said Mark Vandroff, CEO of FMM. “Safety never stands still. Our commitment is to be safer next year than we were last year, and I am confident our workforce will rise to meet that challenge."



The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) is the national shipyard industry association who annually recognizes member companies with zero fatalities throughout the previous year and have a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) that falls below the SCA average or if they reduce their TRIR by 10 percent or more.

