Fincantieri Marinette Marine Honored for Safety

Fincantieri Marinette Shipyard (file image)

By MarEx 2019-05-17 23:20:35

Fincantieri Marinette Marine was honored for its exemplary safety record by the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), at a ceremony during its annual meeting in Washington D.C. May 16, 2019.

The Shipbuilders Council of America, the national association for the shipyard industry, presented Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s president and CEO Jan Allman with the 2018 SCA Excellence in Safety Award, as well as the SCA’s Improvement in Safety Award. Nineteen other member shipyards received additional awards in various categories this year.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine is part of the Fincantieri Marine Group, which oversees three interconnected Wisconsin shipyards in the Great Lakes, which is considered a shipbuilding and sustainment center of excellence in the Midwest.

“Safety is one of our key values,” said Allman. “Safety is important in every aspect of what we do, and we continue to improve on an already exemplary safety record. These awards are something each member of our team should be proud of.”

Along with an impressive safety record, Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s performance on government contracts is equally compelling. Its portfolio includes the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship, the improved Navy Lighterage System, mine countermeasure vessels and ocean tugs, as well as U.S. Coast Guard icebreakers, buoy tenders and response vessels. Because of its record of delivering ahead of schedule and within contracted costs, FMM has a long-standing relationship with the Navy and Coast Guard.

President of the SCA, Matthew Paxton offered that companies like Fincantieri Marinette Marine are “leaders in their commitment to protecting the health and safety of their workers. The men and women of our industry are devoted to building, repairing, designing, and maintaining top notch military and commercial vessels to ensure a robust domestic shipyard industrial base and the legacy of superior shipbuilding.”

The awards were presented during the SCA annual meeting in Washington D.C. during which nearly 100 participants gathered to discuss the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry and to raise awareness among elected official about the industry’s critical role in national and economic security.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.